Unicorn Cup Sundae? Try it at This Popular Central NY Ice Cream Shop

With a name like that, we HAVE to know what's in it!

We are getting so close to the start of summer. With that comes the heat, longer days outside, and of course our favorite... ice cream! Most ice cream shops have already opened across Central New York, but only one of them offers a sweet treat as unique as this.

Credit - Mister Shake via Facebook Credit - Mister Shake via Facebook loading...

Mister Shake - Unicorn Cup Sundae

Never failing to deliver on creativity and savory desserts is Mister Shake in Richfield Springs. People travel from all over to make a stop at this popular restaurant and ice cream shop, right off of Route 28. Whether it's for a satisfying twist in a cone with the kids or challenging your friends to a game of mini golf outside, there is always so much to love at Mister Shake.

Now adding to their already unique ice cream menu, is the Unicorn Cup Sundae. It will immediately attract the eye of any kid, with it's rainbow of colors and magical name. But it also will entice adults, who are still kids at heart, as to what is actually in it?

Credit - Mister Shake via Facebook Credit - Mister Shake via Facebook loading...

The delicious sundae has not one, but two different types of ice cream. Dip your spoon into a heaping of Birthday Cake and Cotton Candy ice cream, which is packed in for more to enjoy. It is then topped with Marshmallow Topping and Mini-Marshmallows, followed by a hefty swirl of Whipped Cream and even more Mini-Marshmallows!

Let's be honest... they had me at unicorn. I knew it'd be sweet, but seeing the colorful marshmallows sprinkled throughout really adds the "magical" touch the sundae needed.

Credit - Mister Shake via Facebook Credit - Mister Shake via Facebook loading...

Go grab one for yourself and let us know what you think! Sure, you could be a grown man with a cut off and bad sun tan... but no one will judge you from getting the Unicorn Cup Sundae. If they do, they're just jealous.

9 New York Ice Cream Shops With Massive Cones It'd Take Two to Eat Here are 9 shops in New York that serve cones and sundaes so big you may have to call in help.

Amazing! Top Ice Cream Parlors in Upstate New York That Are More than 50 Years old!! The call of the roadside summer ice cream stands throughout Upstate New York is strong and delicious! Some of these mom-and-pop stands have been around for generations. Here is a gallery of 11 ice cream stands that have stood the test of time. They are each 50, 60, and even more than 70 years old. Now that is staying power!

Perry's Ice Cream "Extra Indulgent" New Pints

These Are the 12 Biggest Shopping Malls in Upstate New York The size of the enclosed malls of Upstate New York covers a whole range of numbers. You have several large malls with between 50-100 stores, and then you have several behemoth malls which host much more than that. For example, #12 on this list has 55 stores and has been open for more than 50 years. Sounds like a pretty respectable mall, doesn't it? Compare that to the #2 on this list which is so large it has more than 18,000 parking spaces!

﻿In this gallery, we have also mentioned some of the original anchor stores for these malls dating back to when they opened. It is fun to hear the old names like Sibley's, Filenes, McCurdy's, and G. Fox and Company again. Here are the 12 largest enclosed malls in Upstate New York. (We include all regions of Upstate including the upper and lower Hudson Valley. This list does not reflect the large malls of metropolitan New York City or Long Island).