Unicorn Cup Sundae? Try it at This Popular Central NY Ice Cream Shop
With a name like that, we HAVE to know what's in it!
We are getting so close to the start of summer. With that comes the heat, longer days outside, and of course our favorite... ice cream! Most ice cream shops have already opened across Central New York, but only one of them offers a sweet treat as unique as this.
Mister Shake - Unicorn Cup Sundae
Never failing to deliver on creativity and savory desserts is Mister Shake in Richfield Springs. People travel from all over to make a stop at this popular restaurant and ice cream shop, right off of Route 28. Whether it's for a satisfying twist in a cone with the kids or challenging your friends to a game of mini golf outside, there is always so much to love at Mister Shake.
Read More: New Bill May Ban Skittles, Other Candy in New York
Now adding to their already unique ice cream menu, is the Unicorn Cup Sundae. It will immediately attract the eye of any kid, with it's rainbow of colors and magical name. But it also will entice adults, who are still kids at heart, as to what is actually in it?
The delicious sundae has not one, but two different types of ice cream. Dip your spoon into a heaping of Birthday Cake and Cotton Candy ice cream, which is packed in for more to enjoy. It is then topped with Marshmallow Topping and Mini-Marshmallows, followed by a hefty swirl of Whipped Cream and even more Mini-Marshmallows!
Let's be honest... they had me at unicorn. I knew it'd be sweet, but seeing the colorful marshmallows sprinkled throughout really adds the "magical" touch the sundae needed.
Go grab one for yourself and let us know what you think! Sure, you could be a grown man with a cut off and bad sun tan... but no one will judge you from getting the Unicorn Cup Sundae. If they do, they're just jealous.