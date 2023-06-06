12 Central New York Fields Where You Can Pick Freshest Strawberries
Now that June has arrived, it's strawberry time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season.
From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy, delicious fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.
Here are a handful of farms in Oneida and Onondaga counties where you can pick your own for the freshest berries. Most farms even have baskets all ready if you don't want to do all that picking yourself. Either way, there's nothing like a fresh strawberry.
Oneida County
Candella's Farms
Location: 9256 River Road in Marcy
(315) 736-8782
Juliano's Farm
Location: 2365 State Route 5 in Utica
Mills River Road Farm
Location: 9674 River Road in Westernville
(315) 827-4761
Savicki's Farm Market
Location: 3295 State Route 12 in Clinton
(315) 737-7949
Swistak Farm
Location: 6664 Greenway New London Road in Vernon
(315) 336-1251
Tasselberry Farm
Location: Stop 7 Road in Westmoreland
(315) 829-2529
Onondaga County
Abbott Farms U-Pick Berries
Location: 3275 Cold Springs Road in Baldwinsville
(315) 638-7783
Burrell's Navarino Orchard
Location: 3655 Cherry Valley Turnpike, Route 20, in Syracuse
(315) 925-4422
Emmi Farms
Location: 1482 West Genesee Road (Route 370) in Baldwinsville
(315) 635-3987
Lelakowski's Fruit & Vegetable Stand
Location: 7142 US Route 20 in Pompey
(315) 677-9547
Reeves Farms
Location: 1220 W. Genesee Road in Baldwinsville
(315)-635-3357
Yawney Farms
Location: 5831 Hamilton Road in Jordan
(315) 920-9130
Know a strawberry field we missed? Email Polly@bigfrog104.com to have it added to the list.