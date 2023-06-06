12 Central New York Fields Where You Can Pick Freshest Strawberries

Now that June has arrived, it's strawberry time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season.

From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy, delicious fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.

Here are a handful of farms in Oneida and Onondaga counties where you can pick your own for the freshest berries. Most farms even have baskets all ready if you don't want to do all that picking yourself. Either way, there's nothing like a fresh strawberry.

Oneida County

Location: 9256 River Road in Marcy

(315) 736-8782

Location: 2365 State Route 5 in Utica

Location: 9674 River Road in Westernville

(315) 827-4761

Location: 3295 State Route 12 in Clinton

(315) 737-7949

Location: 6664 Greenway New London Road in Vernon

(315) 336-1251

Location: Stop 7 Road in Westmoreland

(315) 829-2529

Onondaga County

Location: 3275 Cold Springs Road in Baldwinsville

(315) 638-7783

Location: 3655 Cherry Valley Turnpike, Route 20, in Syracuse

(315) 925-4422

Location: 1482 West Genesee Road (Route 370) in Baldwinsville

(315) 635-3987

Location: 7142 US Route 20 in Pompey

(315) 677-9547

Location: 1220 W. Genesee Road in Baldwinsville

(315)-635-3357

Location: 5831 Hamilton Road in Jordan

(315) 920-9130

Know a strawberry field we missed? Email Polly@bigfrog104.com to have it added to the list.

