Tyler Hubbard Hosts Pop-Up Show in Syracuse, Day Before NYS Fair

This surprise concert had fans 'Dancin' in the (City)', getting even more excited for his solo NYS Fair debut.

There's nothing more surprising than seeing one of your favorite artists performing in your normal stomping grounds. That's what happened Monday night in Syracuse.

Tyler Hubbard, formerly of Florida Georgia Line, hosted a pop-up acoustic concert at Orange Crate Brew Pub on Syracuse University Hill. Fans and passerby's were able to singalong to several songs from his latest solo album, like "5 Foot 9" and "Dancin' in the Country".

This served as the perfect "pre-show" for his solo New York State Fair debut. He's set to take the Suburban Park stage tonight at 8:00pm, just eight months following the solo career.

Custom Taylor Band posted on Facebook, showing the country artist singing for fans with a backwards-turned ballcap.

Great show! Country Boys just love to do what we do!!! Thanks Tyler.

Hubbard is well known for being one-half of Florida Georgia Line, an iconic duo that took the Country Music world by storm in 2011. He and his former bandmate Brian Kelly came out with Grammy-award winning hits like "Cruise", "Round Here", "H.O.L.Y." and so many more.

The last time Hubbard played at the New York State Fairgrounds was with FGL at Chevy Court in 2013. A show that drew around 31,500 fans and became one of the biggest shows in NYS Fair history.

