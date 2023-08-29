Tyler Hubbard Hosts Pop-Up Show in Syracuse, Day Before NYS Fair
This surprise concert had fans 'Dancin' in the (City)', getting even more excited for his solo NYS Fair debut.
There's nothing more surprising than seeing one of your favorite artists performing in your normal stomping grounds. That's what happened Monday night in Syracuse.
Tyler Hubbard, formerly of Florida Georgia Line, hosted a pop-up acoustic concert at Orange Crate Brew Pub on Syracuse University Hill. Fans and passerby's were able to singalong to several songs from his latest solo album, like "5 Foot 9" and "Dancin' in the Country".
This served as the perfect "pre-show" for his solo New York State Fair debut. He's set to take the Suburban Park stage tonight at 8:00pm, just eight months following the solo career.
Custom Taylor Band posted on Facebook, showing the country artist singing for fans with a backwards-turned ballcap.
Great show! Country Boys just love to do what we do!!! Thanks Tyler.
Hubbard is well known for being one-half of Florida Georgia Line, an iconic duo that took the Country Music world by storm in 2011. He and his former bandmate Brian Kelly came out with Grammy-award winning hits like "Cruise", "Round Here", "H.O.L.Y." and so many more.
Read More: Lainey Wilson Blows NYS Fair Attendance Record Out of the Park
The last time Hubbard played at the New York State Fairgrounds was with FGL at Chevy Court in 2013. A show that drew around 31,500 fans and became one of the biggest shows in NYS Fair history.
Free Suburban Park Concerts
There are 48 shows throughout the 13 days of the New York State Fair at Suburban Park and Chevy Court, all free with your fair admission.
Read More: New York State Fair Tix Now on Sale with New Frequent Fairgoer Pass
Tuesday, August 29: Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line @ 8 PM
Wednesday, August 30: Anne Wilson @ 8 PM
Thursday, August 31: Ludacris @ 8 PM
Friday, September 1: Danielle Bradbery @ 2 PM
Friday, September 1: J.I.D @ 8 PM
Saturday, September 2: Claire Rosinkranz @ 2 PM
Saturday, September, 2: Quinn XCII @ 8 PM
Sunday, September 3: Elvie Shane @ 2 PM
Sunday, September 3: Yung Gravy featuring bbno$ @ 8 PM
Monday, September 4: Skid Row @ 6 PM
Free Chevy Court Concerts
Tuesday, August, 29: Tommy James and the Shondells @ 1 PM
Tuesday, August 29: Bret Michaels’ Parti Gras @ 6 PM
Wednesday, August 30: Danielle Ponder @ 1 PM
Wednesday, August 30: Chapel Hart @ 6 PM
Thursday, August 31: Avalanche - 10th Mountain Division Army Band @ 1 PM
Thursday, August 31: Lee Greenwood @ 6 PM
Friday, September 1: Crash Adams @ 1 PM
Friday, September 1: The Fray @ 6 PM
Saturday, September 2: JAMS Funk Fest Featuring: Brick @ 6:45 PM & Dazz Band @ 8:15 PM
Sunday, September 3: Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza @ 1 PM
Sunday, September 3: Joywave @ 6 PM
Monday, September 4: The High Kings @ 12 PM
Monday, Septmber 4: Foghat @ 4 PM
Read More: Hundreds of Jobs Available at NYS Fair
New York State Fair
The 2023 New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 23, through Monday, September 4. Learn more at NYSFair.ny.gov.