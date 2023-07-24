Courageous Cancer Fighter Takes Center Stage at Upstate New York Concert
A courageous little cancer fighter stole the spotlight as she took center stage at an Upstate New York concert.
The heartwarming moment took place at the Lewis County Fair in Lowville, New York on Saturday, July 22. Country artist Tyler Farr invited 9-year-old Laney on stage, who is battling cancer.
Gifted Tickets
Laney and her family were given tickets so they could enjoy the concert, according to mom, Leigh Weber Baker. When Tyler Farr saw Laney in the audience, he called her up on stage.
Farr sang her a song he wrote about his daughter called 'Questions' while she sat in a chair listening and eating her ice cream cone.
Laney's Lane
The sweet girl was honored at the Lewis County Fair with Laney’s Lane, a chalk hopscotch path that featured her 16-month battle.
Laney was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in March of 2022 and continues to fight every day.
Disney Make a Wish
The family just returned from Florida where they spent time at Sea World, Universal Studios, and Disney as part of Make a Wish of Central New York.
Laney's Battle
Laney will begin radiation in Syracuse as she continues to fight her cancer. She will have treatment 5 days a week for the next 4 weeks. After the radiation is over, doctors will take another look at the tumor and decide what happens next for Laney and her cancer battle.
We pray Laney's battle is almost over and she can soon say she's cancer free!