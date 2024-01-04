Here comes the snow! Two storms could finally bring winter to Central New York.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather statement for back-to-back winter storms.

The first will move through the area on Thursday, January 4 creating possible snow squalls across Central New York.

Snow squalls cause very hazardous travel conditions, dropping visibility to near 0 with gusty winds and slippery roads. If traveling during this period, check the weather before beginning your journey.

Second Weekend Storm

The second is a low-pressure system tracking up the east coast. This weekend, It can bring widespread heavy snow to parts of Northeastern PA, Catskills, and the Southern Tier.

Portions of Central New York may only see light to moderate snow Saturday evening into Sunday.

CNY Long Range Forecast

Thursday: Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 23 by 5 pm. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 25.

Saturday: A chance of snow after 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night: Snow. Low around 28.

Sunday: Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 33.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20.

Tuesday: Rain and snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy.

Tuesday Night: Rain. Low around 33. Windy.

Wednesday: Rain and snow. High near 43. Windy.

