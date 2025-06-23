A Central New York community is mourning alongside a mother who lost everything in a matter of moments.

Kayleigh Bisson, a devoted single mom, is facing an unthinkable tragedy after her 6-year-old twin daughters were killed when a tree fell on their home during a tornado in Clark Mills.

The severe weather hit fast and hard—bringing down trees, knocking out power, and in this case, changing one family’s life forever.

severe storm knocked down trees and power lines leaving thousands without power Credit - Bryce Flemming/Christy Netzband/Melanie Stinger II loading...

An Unimaginable Loss

The girls, who were known throughout their small town for their constant laughter and infectious smiles, were active in just about everything—softball, soccer, dance, gymnastics, and art.

Friends say they were the kind of kids who reminded you what life is all about—always dancing, giggling, and leaving a trail of chalk drawings wherever they went.

Now, Kayleigh is left not only to grieve the unimaginable loss of her daughters, but also to figure out how to rebuild. Her home was destroyed. Her belongings—gone. She is now burdened with the cost of two funerals and trying to find a way forward after losing her world.

Community Support

The community is stepping in to help, with friends and neighbors organizing efforts to support her through donations. They’re hoping to give the girls the beautiful celebration of life they deserve—and to remind Kayleigh she’s not alone.

Any amount helps, and in times like these, every bit of kindness matters.

