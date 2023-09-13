Love Sports? New Must-See Venue is Coming to Central New York
This multi-million dollar lounge is destined to be the next big pillar for sports and nightlife in Central New York.
It's truly a new era at Turning Stone Resort Casino, as they are set to launch their brand new sports lounge and nightlife venue this winter. They're proud to announce the NY Rec & Social Club, a modern lounge and sports book.
Turning Stone will celebrate its grand opening on Wednesday, December 6.
NY Rec & Social Club
The lounge will be the first venue to open as part of Turning Stone’s $370 million evolution and represents the most significant addition to the Exit 33 entertainment complex since Turning Stone opened it 10 years ago.
As an industry leader for the last 30 years, venues like NY Rec & Social Club ensure that Turning Stone remains an industry leader for the next 30 years.
In the former location of LAVA, NY Rec & Social Club will transition into a sportsbook and lounge, complete with a live DJ. The new venue will also feature table games, such as blackjack, social games including foosball, shuffleboard and billiards and can accommodate seating for nearly 200 guests on the first-level with additional seating on the expansive outdoor patio.
The upper level can be reserved for private events.
"Eclectic and Energetic"
The Lounge with Caesars Sportsbook will move to NY Rec & Social Club, offering guests a more playful nightlife and dining experience that combines a sophisticated restaurant lounge with a traditional sports book. The venue will have a speakeasy vibe and is designed to be a fun place to socialize with friends.
NY Rec & Social Club will be one of the most unique entertainment venues in the region
The bar, located in the center of the main room, will be dappled with crystal chandeliers and will serve a variety of signature cocktails. NY Rec & Social Club will also feature 60 high-definition television screens for sports viewing.
Urgent Hiring Event
In order to prepare for the NY Rec & Social Club's opening, Turning Stone is hosting a hiring event to fill their much needed positions. The date for the event is set for Tuesday, September 26th.
The full- and part-time positions include...
● Sous Chefs
● Cooks
● Bartenders
● Barbacks
● Table Game Dealers
● Sports Book Writers
● Hostesses
● Servers
● Dining Attendants
● Supervisors
You can get more details on both the hiring event and the NY Rec & Social Club on Turning Stone's website.