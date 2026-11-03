If you're planning a trip to Turning Stone, you might want to stop at the ATM before you go.

You'll need to bring cash because a cybersecurity incident has temporarily disrupted several systems at Turning Stone Enterprises.

The company says it's taking precautions to protect guests' personal information while working with cybersecurity experts to get everything back up and running.

Several Properties Affected

The incident is impacting more than just Turning Stone Resort Casino. Point Place Casino, YBR Casino and Sports Book, The Lake House, and Maple Leaf Markets/SavOn convenience stores are also dealing with temporary service limitations.

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The good news is that the properties remain open. The not-so-good news is that things won't be operating quite like normal.

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What You Need to Know Before Visiting

For Tuesday, November 3, all affected properties will be operating on a cash-only basis. That means no credit cards, and don't count on stopping at an ATM once you get there. Those machines will be offline, too.

There are a few other things you'll want to know before heading out:

- Credit cards will not be accepted.

- ATMs will be unavailable.

- TS Rewards benefits will be temporarily unavailable.

- Bingo will be closed.

- TS Sports betting locations will also be closed.

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So if you were planning to use your rewards points, place a sports bet, or play bingo, you'll have to wait until those services return.

Working to Get Everything Back to Normal

The company is working with cybersecurity experts and has temporarily shut down select internal systems as a precaution.

They'll be posting updates every evening with information about which services are available and any changes to operations. Those updates will continue until everything is fully restored.

For now, the casinos and other properties are still open, but make sure you have cash before you head out.