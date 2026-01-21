Oneida County’s very first Tully’s Good Times is officially moving from “someday” to “it’s really happening.”

According to an update from the Daily Sentinel, the purchase of the future Tully’s location at 8645 Clinton Street in New Hartford has been finalized, and the building is now officially closed. Pavia Real Estate Services, which represented both the buyer and seller, confirmed the deal is done. So this former UNO's will become a Tully's.

The Location and Property Sale

The momentum really picked up back on October 15th 2025, when the New Hartford Planning Board gave Tully’s Good Times both preliminary and final site plan approval during a public meeting. That approval clears the way for construction to begin, and it also gave the community a clearer picture of what’s coming.

An architect from Shopfer Architects in Syracuse attended the meeting to walk the board through the plans. The big takeaway? While the outside of the building will look mostly familiar, there’s a lot happening behind the scenes. The project includes a kitchen expansion, installation of a new water line, and several interior upgrades designed to make the space feel fresh, modern, and unmistakably Tully’s.

What Changes Are Planned Inside and Out

Inside, diners can expect new seating, updated lighting, and an expanded bar, all aimed at creating that lively, casual atmosphere Tully’s is known for. On the outside, the most noticeable change will be the signage. The old branding is coming down and will be replaced with Tully’s signature look. Landscaping around the building will also get a refresh, and any worn trim will be replaced to clean things up.

When Could Tully’s Open in New Hartford?

One question that came up during the meeting was the timeline. Once construction begins, the architect said it would likely take about eight months before the restaurant opens its doors. That puts opening day sometime after construction kicks off, which could happen within 60 to 90 days. A soft opening is also expected, giving staff time to get settled before the official grand opening.

Planning Board Approval and Community Reaction

When the final vote was taken, the planning board approved the project unanimously. Board Chair Heather Mowat summed up the mood perfectly with a smile and four simple words: “Let the good times go.”

