At a recent planning board meeting on October 15th in New Hartford, representatives from the Tully's project gave an update.

David Schlosser from Shopfer Architects in Syracuse appeared before the New Hartford Planning Board to go over the final details, and by the end of the meeting, the board gave the green light for both preliminary and final site plan approval. Translation? Construction can move forward.

TULLY'S GOT APPROVED TO COME TO NEW HARTFORD

Schlosser explained that most of the changes will be happening inside the building, but there are a few key exterior updates too. According to the Daily Sentinel, the big ones include a new water line and an expanded kitchen area, which means the current freezer coolers are coming out and new ones will be installed in a different spot. To keep things looking sharp, those new coolers will be hidden behind a concrete block wall that matches the existing building.

What’s Changing Outside the Building?

As for the rest of the exterior, it’ll still look familiar:

“Essentially, the facade of the building is staying as is, and everything we’re proposing is cosmetic with respect to the building,” Schlosser said. “Obviously, the Pizzeria Uno signage is coming down, we’re putting up new signage.”

That new signage, of course, will feature Tully’s signature look. Any worn trim around the building will be replaced, and the landscaping will get some much-needed TLC.

When Will Construction Begin?

Naturally, one board member asked what many of us are already wondering: will there be a soft opening before the big debut? Schlosser said that’s the plan.

“They might begin construction in 60 to 90 days, so we’re looking probably eight months out for opening,” he said. “They generally do a soft opening, because they need to get employees oriented to the new location.”

When the motion passed, the board voted unanimously in favor of the project. Chair Heather Mowat summed it up best with a smile: “Let the good times go.”