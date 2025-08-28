When it comes to kicking off a night of music at the New York State Fair, few moments are as special as the National Anthem—and this year, Trooper Andrew Young of the New York State Police delivered a performance that left the crowd in awe.

Just before country star Carly Pearce took the stage at Suburban Park, Trooper Young stepped up to the microphone, and what followed was one of the most moving renditions of the anthem you’re likely to ever hear.

From the very first note, the audience could feel the respect and love he has for the country reflected in every word. Fans said it was a performance that gave goosebumps, a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of the Fair and the excitement of live music.

Get our free mobile app

It’s not every day you get to combine service and song in such a memorable way, and Trooper Young did it flawlessly. Whether you were a longtime Carly Pearce fan or just there for a fun evening at the Fair, the National Anthem set the tone for a night to remember.

Moments like these remind us that the Fair isn’t just about rides and food—it’s about community, pride, and celebrating talent in all its forms. Trooper Andrew Young’s performance was a shining example, showing how one person can elevate an entire event with passion, skill, and heart.

READ MORE: Love Steals the Spotlight at NYS Fair’s Record-Breaking Concert

The video of the moving performance has already brought in close to a quarter of a million views in just over 8 hours.