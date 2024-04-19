It's almost time to take a hike along a beautiful scenic trail in Central New York that only opens twice a year; once in the spring and once in the fall.

Trenton Falls Scenic Trails will be opening for hikes for one weekend only in May.

Trenton Falls History

John Sherman discovered Trenton Falls in 1805. He built a resort for the upper class but the was later destroyed and power companies took over, closing the falls to the public for 100 years, according to Wikipedia.

"Utica Electric Light & Power Company received the Hotel and surrounding land in 1897. Because of the creation of hydroelectric powerhouse and the dam in 1899, the City of Utica, New York was able to receive electricity from Trenton Falls in 1901."

The falls were used to produce hydro-generated electricity beginning in the early twentieth century and continue to do so today.

Two Trails

There are two paths you can hike along Trenton Falls. The main trail leads to the Hydro Dam overlook. The secondary trails allow you to experience nature and scenic vistas along the gorge with informational panels at points of historical interest.

Scenic Trails Open in May

This year the Trenton Falls scenic trails open on the weekend of Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5 from 9 AM to 5 PM.

A section from the high falls to the dam will not be open though due to damage from rock slides over the years.

"It will most likely never be open again unless someone with deep pockets comes to the rescue," Holland Patent historian Michael Parker said. "But the rest of the trails are a great treat."

Parking attendants to trail guide volunteers are needed. If you'd like to help during the May 4/5 weekend you can call Anne Getbehead at 315-865-6303.

