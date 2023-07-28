Recall Alert! Broccoli Cheddar Soup Sold in CNY May Come With Side of Bugs

Your bowl of soup may contain a side of bugs.

Trader Joe's has issued a recall for their Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup. The product with SKU# 68470 and Use By dates 07/18/23 – 09/15/23, may contain insects.

Toss or Return

Luckily, no one has reported becoming sick from the recalled soup and all potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves.

If you've purchased the recalled soup, you are asked to throw it away or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Trader Joe's Customer Relations at 626-599-3817 Monday through Friday, from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM Pacific Time.

Recall Over Rocks in Cookies

The soup recall comes after Trader Joe’s announced a possible problem with rocks in cookies.

Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk (SKU# 98744) and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) were recalled for possible rock contamination.

Almond Windmill Cookies: SELL BY 10/02/23 and 10/19/23 through 10/21/23

Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: SELL BY 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

All potentially affected product has been removed from store shelves. If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, you're asked to avoid eating.

We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Trader Joe's in New York

Syracuse - 3422 Erie Blvd E

Ithaca - 744 S Meadow Street

Rochester - 3349 Monroe Ave

Buffalo - 1565 Niagara Falls Blvd

Colonie - 79 Wolf Rd

Halfmoon - 3 Halfmoon Crossing Blvd