PHOTOS: Mother Nature Leaves Behind Destruction in Rome, New York

Wow, Mother Nature! One day after storms tore through New York, bringing down trees and power lines, another ripped through Rome causing extensive damage that has the city in a State of Emergency.

The devastation is hard to believe and painful to see.

Flipped Cars

The winds were so powerful they bent a pole and flipped over cars.

Credit - AliciaandRandy Demo Credit - AliciaandRandy Demo loading...

Credit - Sharon Ackerman Credit - Sharon Ackerman loading...

Painting Comes Down

The famous Paul Revere painting across from the Capitol Theater is gone.

Credit - Sharon Ackerman Credit - Sharon Ackerman loading...

Church Loses Roof & Steeple

The steeple and part of the roof have been blown off the church on North James Street.

Roof & Steeple fly off Rome church Credit - Cameron Seymour loading...

Winds Move Plane at Griffis

The winds were strong enough to move a plane from its pedestal at Griffis Air Force Base.

Businesses Destroyed

KFC, Big Jay's Pizza, and several other businesses were destroyed or suffered extensive damage in the storm.

Credit - Joylynn Bronson Credit - Joylynn Bronson loading...

State of Emergency

A state of emergency has been declared in Rome and everyone is being asked to stay off the streets.

Mayor Jeffrey Lanigan says there is no unnecessary travel. "Treat all wires as if they are live wires. If you need emergency assistance, CALL 911. For assistance, call 211 United Way of the Mohawk Valley. If you are outside of the city, please remain outside. Please stay clear of debris and debris sites. We need the roads clear so we can get the emergency services to those in need."

Please keep everyone affected by the latest wrath of Mother Nature in your thoughts and prayers. Check on neighbors and friends and offer help where and when it's needed.

Credit - Arthur Bentley Credit - Arthur Bentley loading...

Oneida County State of Emergency

It's not just Rome either. The storm left several in Central New York without power after trees and wires were brought down.

All of Oneida County is now under a State of Emergency. Everyone is being asked to stay off the roads and allow crews to clean up.

Credit - Adriane Rutan Credit - Adriane Rutan loading...

Get our free mobile app

Share your pictures or video in our station app or by emailing Polly@bigfrog104.com.

Mother Nature Leaves Behind Destruction in Rome, New York A State of Emergency in Rome after Mother Nature left behind a trail of destruction. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Crazy Storm Clouds Over Central New York There were no confirmed tornadoes in Central New York despite the strong winds and heavy thunderstorms. Check out the crazy cloud formations as the storm moved through the area. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams