National Weather Service Confirms Tornado in Central New York
The National Weather Service in Albany confirmed what everyone in West Winfield already knew. An EF1 tornado with 100 MPH winds hit the village.
The twister touched down on Saturday morning, June 22, 2024 at 11:46 AM. "The tornado began near the intersection of Meeting House Road and Marriot Road and moved east southeast ending east of New York State Route 51."
A barn and small shed were destroyed. The tornado snapped and uprooted trees, that hit and damaged two homes. The strong winds even wrapped a metal canoe around power lines.
Luckily No One Injured
Randy and Angela Schaffer's home was in the direct path of the twister. Luckily no one was home when it touched down. "My husband was at an auction and I was at camp."
Angel was driving back after a neighbor called about the tornado. She drove through torrential downpours and strong winds but when she hit the other side , she said everything was beautiful. "I thought my husband was up to something because it was so nice."
Then Angela came over the hill and saw that canoe. It belonged to her neighbor and was bent over power lines. "That's when I knew this couldn't be good."
Tornado Carves Destructive Path Through West Winfield
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Tornado Footage
Mike Phalanx captured the moment the tornado touched down in West Winfield on Saturday, June 22.
You can see the destruction as debris is blown in all directions and sirens can be heard in the background.
Family is Thankful
The Schaffer family has received a lot of support from the community as they continue to pick up the pieces.
"We're just thankful nobody in the community was hurt. Everything can be built back."
Tornadoes in New York
Tornadoes in New York aren't common but they do happen. The most recent was a EF3 tornado with winds of 140 miles per hour. It touched down in West Leyden and gained strength as it blew through in August of 2023.
Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin, New York took the brunt of the twister, seeing the most damage.
Tornado Rips Through Upstate New York Ski Resort
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Westernville Ski Resort Takes a Hit
In 2021, Wood Valley ski resort in Westernville was damaged along with a number of homes in the area. The year before it was Saratoga County that took a hit.
LOOK: Exclusive Photos After EF-1 Tornado Blows Through Westernville NY
Gallery Credit: Cindy McMullen
Tornado Strikes Saratoga County in 2020
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams