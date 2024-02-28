Sweet! New York Grocery Chain Offering Up Free Leap Year Cupcakes

Did someone say free cupcakes? One grocery chain is handing them out for Leap Year. But, there's a catch.

February 2024 is a Leap Year, with one extra day in the month. It's something that happens only once every four years. So everyone who was born on February 29 misses out on a lot of birthdays over the years.

Free Leap Year Cupcakes

Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating all those missed years. Anyone born on February 29 will get free cupcakes. And not just one. A four-pack of gourmet cupcakes will be handed out from February 29 to March 2, 2024. You'll need your ID or birth certificate to prove it's actually your birthday.

“We’re excited to celebrate all the Leapling birthday’s,” said VP, Marketing & Promotional Strategy, for Tops, Aaron Payne. “Every year there is always a lot of attention paid to the first baby of the new year, why not shine the spotlight on our Leapling friends.”

Friendly Markets is based in Williamsville, New York. The company has 148 grocery stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, including five that are run by franchisees.

Baldwinsville - 2265 Downer Street

Boonville - 261 Utica Blvd.

Camden - 9554 Harden Blvd/State Rt 13

Camillus - 5335 West Genesee Street

Canastota - Rt. 5 & Oxbow Road

Cazenovia - 71 Nelson Street

Chittenango - 800 W. Genesee Street

Clay - 8417 Oswego Road

DeWitt - 4410 E. Genesee Street

Fayetteville - 350 Towne Drive

Manlius - 119 West Seneca Street

North Syracuse - 3803 Brewerton Road (Airport Plaza)

Syracuse - 620 Nottingham Road

Syracuse - 181 Shop City Plaza

Syracuse - 700 1st North Street

Happy birthday, Leaplings! Enjoy your free gourmet cupcakes.