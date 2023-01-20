Top 5 Places To Star Gaze In Or Around Central New York

Looking for amazing places to look up at the stars here in Upstate New York in the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas? You have plenty of amazing spots to choose from.

This story was inspired by a growing list on Reddit asking about star gazing in Syracuse. Here's some of those top spots from that list:

Tinker Falls

You can find Tinker Falls 20 miles South East of Syracuse. It's located between Fabius and Truxton, and Cortland County.

I always loved the hang gliding point up by tinker falls inside the Labrador hollow area. Day or night absolutely breathtaking."

Here's Directions

Southwick Beach

Southwick Beach State Park is located in Henerson New York.

Since I love star gazing on the water, one my fave places ever is Southwick Beach. It feels like being on the ocean only better. Waves crashing, a billion stars on a clear night and cool sand between your toes."

Many recommend camping here for the night. Here's Directions.

Raquette Lake

Raquette Lake has over 99 miles of shoreline, making it the largest natural lake in the Adirondacks. This area has some of the darkest skies on the entire east coast of America. Here's directions.

Chimney Bluffs State Park

You can find Chimney Bluffs State Park in Wolcott. With checking out stars on the water, it's the perfect location to enjoy. The best part, it's only $5 to get in. Here's directions.

Selkirk Shores State Park

Camp on the water at Selkirk Shores State Park and you'll love the beautiful stars over the water. You can find this state park in Pulaski. Here's directions.

