One Upstate New York Fall Festival Ranks Top 10 in the Country

If you're looking for a great fall festival to visit this year, you don't have to travel far to find it.

USA Today is back again with another 10 Best list, ranking the Top 10 "Best Fall Festivals" in the United States. Their team has compiled lists for a number of different themes, including best railways and apple orchards.

This time they're getting in the spirit of the season, highlighting the best fall festivals all around the country.

Fall festivals are a great way to mark the changing of the seasons, celebrate the harvest, enjoy the outdoors, and have some fun with friends and family.

It's impressive that not only did a festival in New York State get nominated for the list, but they actually made it into the Top 10.

#9. The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest - Cortland, NY

A seasonal event like no other is back for it's 26th year. The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest welcomes in craft vendors, artisans and musicians from all over the region to celebrate the fall season. It's fun for the whole family.

This two-day event in early October has been going strong for more than 25 years. Festivalgoers enjoy live performances, festival food, hayrides, a craft market, and a pumpkin patch where they can pick out the first pumpkins of the season.

The Pumpkin Pub is a festival favorite, hosting a wide selection of deliciously local beers to taste. The Kids' Zone also offers games and activities for children of all ages.

Though it is exciting for The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest to even get mentioned in the Top 10, it does make you wonder what events ranked above it.

Here's the full list of USA Today's 10Best Fall Festivals for 2023...

