Humble Central New Yorker Shines in New Top Chef Teaser Video
Watch this hard-working Central New Yorker get his moment on the other side of the camera, all thanks to a new Top Chef teaser video.
Have you ever been watching T.V. and said "hey, I know that guy". Well if you know David Paul, you'd be saying exactly that. Though he calls Poland, New York his home, he's actually overseas working on a major project for Top Chef.
David Paul is currently working for Bravo on the newest season of Top Chef in Europe. He's a cameraman, making sure every angle is hit perfectly for the show behind the scenes. It's a job that Paul loves deeply and puts his whole heart into.
Read More: Deadliest Creature on Earth is Now Active in Upstate NY
Typically you'll only hear from the stars on the T.V. screen, but Top Chef just did something interesting. They asked different people from their crew what their favorite memories were from over the years. And David got to go first!
Doesn't He Look Familiar?
If you're involved in the theatre community in the Utica/Rome area, then you definitely know who David Paul is. He's a tremendous actor, singer, and dancer, who's always been involved in live performance to some extent in his life.
Read More: Results are in! Meet CNY’s Newest Food Truck Battle Champion
Most recently, he played Judas in Rome Capitol Theater's SummerStage production of Jesus Christ Superstar. In a truly difficult role, David took to the stage with ease. He captivated the audience every scene, absolutely nailing extremely difficult vocals the role entailed.
He then hopped back on stage again a few months later to perform in M. Proctor Theater Guild's production of The Drowsy Chaperone in Utica. His energy could always be felt on and off-stage, always ready to do whatever he could to make the show special.
So next time your watching Top Chef on Bravo, look in the credits for David's name. We're sure he did everything he could to make the show even better than it already is.