Popular Central New York Pizzeria Expands with Brand New Location
Good news pizza lovers! If you're a fan of these guys, you can now visit their brand new location in Central New York.
It's no easy task for one small, family business to open up their own restaurant. What's even more impressive is to see them not only succeed, but expand their business. This pizzeria is doing it for the second time.
Tony's Pizzeria & Deli - Clinton, New York
BJ Evans, Owner of Tony's Pizzeria & Deli, is proud to announce the grand opening of his newest location in Clinton. With two other growing locations under his belt, he thought it was the perfect time to open a third in a great community.
We have a few things still left to do, but couldn't wait any longer to make some pizza!
It's located at 41 Clinton Street, at the former Tony's Pizzeria that has been on the corner of Franklin Ave for years. With people already aware of the "Tony's" name, why not take over the pizzeria and manage it through your own vision.
Evans currently owns two other outstanding locations in the area. The first being on Commercial Drive in New Hartford, and the other on Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro. With both receiving a consistent amount of traffic daily, BJ thought why not open another in Clinton.
Shout out to our awesome staff and my family for taking this journey with me!
Stop by their new spot and grab a slice today. Not only do they have great pizza, but antipasto and a wide ranger of different baked goods too. There's a lot to love at Tony's!