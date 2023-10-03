NYS Trooper Tom Nitti’s Soulful Audition on The Voice! Did He Make it?

A Central New York State Trooper finally had his moment on The Voice. How did his blind audition go?

Tom Nitti is from New Hartford, New York and he's been known for his musical talents for years. From singing the National Anthem at official NYSP events to performing country hits and original music at venues around Central New York. Now his voice is being heard around the country.

Nitti put a country spin on Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed Delivered" for his blind audition on The Voice that you can watch in the video at the top of the page.

Coaches React

Despite not being able to see Nitti was a country artist some coaches could still hear it in his voice. John Legend heard the country twist in the way Nitti was executing some of the Steve stuff. "It was very soulful but it also had a little twang to it."

Reba heard it too and pushed her button at the very last second to claim Nitti for her team.

"Something in my gut said turn your chair around. I'm just thrilled to pieces you're on my team. We're going to make beautiful music together."

See it Without Seeing it

Legend and Reba may have heard the country twang but Coach Gwen Stefani couldn't.

The fact Reba turned shows a lot about how incredible of a coach she's gonna be because without seeing it she could see it.

You can watch Nitti's journey on Season 24 of The Voice when the award-winning reality singing competition airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8.

You can also check out his talents on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Tomnittimusic.com.