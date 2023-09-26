Central New York State Trooper Competing on Season 24 of The Voice

You may recognize a voice on The Voice this season. One Central New York native is auditioning for the NBC reality show.

Tom Nitti is a New York State Trooper who known for his musical talents. From singing the National Anthem at official NYSP events to performing country hits and original music at venues around Central New York.

Army Vet & Purple Heart Recipient

Nitti is also a U.S. Army veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan as an Airborne Cavalry Scout. He earned a Purple Heart after taking mortar fire during combat and suffering a traumatic brain injury.

Once Nitti returned home he joined the New York State Police and formed his first band, The Tom Nitti Project in late 2019.

"We are excited to cheer him on as he showcases his voice on “The Voice,” said the New York State Troopers PBA.

You can watch Nitti's journey on Season 24 of The Voice when the award-winning reality singing competition airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8.

Until then, you can check out his talents on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Tomnittimusic.com.

Central New Yorkers on The Voice

A number of talented Central New Yorkers have appeared on The Voice.

Sawyer Fredericks went from his farm in Fultonville to Hollywood and brought home the win in 2015 on Team Pharrell. He was given $100,000, a new car before even getting a driver's license and a music contract with Universal.

Fredericks is still living on the farm, performing around town at a number of different venues. You can stay up to date on his Facebook page or SawyerFredericks.com.

