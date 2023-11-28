New York State Trooper Abruptly Leaves The Voice

What happened to the U.S. Army veteran and hometown hero on The Voice?

Tom Nitti's time on the NBC reality show has come to an abrupt end. And ironically it had nothing to do with his voice.

New Hartford to Hollywood

The New Hartford native and New York State Trooper is known for his musical talents in Central New York. From singing the National Anthem at official New York State Police events to performing country hits and original music at venues around the area.

Nitti's voice started getting national recognition after his country version of Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed Delivered" during the blind auditions on The Voice. He battled it out in the next round to remain on Team Reba, performing Cody Johnson's 'Til You Can't.' And he was still standing after the knockout rounds when Reba used her save to keep him.

Nitti is No More

After all that performing, battling, and saving, Nitti is no more. He didn't lose a round. He didn't even perform. So where did he go?

Reba made the sad announcement at the top of the show on Monday, November 27.

"Tom had to leave for personal reasons, so I only have five artists tonight."

The news devastated fans not only in Central New York but around the country.

Wish You Well

No other details have been announced and Nitti has stayed pretty silent on his social media pages for the past week. Whatever it is he's going through, we hope and pray for the best.