New York State Trooper Abruptly Leaves The Voice

New York State Trooper Abruptly Leaves The Voice

Credit - The Voice/Youtube

What happened to the U.S. Army veteran and hometown hero on The Voice?

Tom Nitti's time on the NBC reality show has come to an abrupt end. And ironically it had nothing to do with his voice.

New Hartford to Hollywood

The New Hartford native and New York State Trooper is known for his musical talents in Central New York. From singing the National Anthem at official New York State Police events to performing country hits and original music at venues around the area.

Nitti's voice started getting national recognition after his country version of Stevie Wonder's "Signed, Sealed Delivered" during the blind auditions on The Voice. He battled it out in the next round to remain on Team Reba, performing Cody Johnson's 'Til You Can't.' And he was still standing after the knockout rounds when Reba used her save to keep him.

Read More: Tom Nitti Earns Purple Heart Fighting in Afghanistan 

Credit - The Voice/Youtube
loading...

Nitti is No More

After all that performing, battling, and saving, Nitti is no more. He didn't lose a round. He didn't even perform. So where did he go?

Reba made the sad announcement at the top of the show on Monday, November 27.

"Tom had to leave for personal reasons, so I only have five artists tonight."

The news devastated fans not only in Central New York but around the country.

Wish You Well

No other details have been announced and Nitti has stayed pretty silent on his social media pages for the past week. Whatever it is he's going through, we hope and pray for the best.

6 Other Upstate New Yorkers Who've Appeared On The Voice

Gallery Credit: Vinnie Martone

Famous Singers from The Voice, Then + Now

Ten years (and counting) made a huge difference for many of the most popular singers and stars of The VoiceBlake Shelton looks noticeably different, but so do some of country music's most memorable performers.

Winners like Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbery wore baby faces when they auditioned during their respective seasons. The same can be said for Morgan Wallen, a forgotten castmember from the show who's transformed more than anyone else on this list of The Voice stars then and now.

Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes

Filed Under: the voice, Utica News
Categories: TSM
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR