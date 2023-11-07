NYS Trooper Tom Nitti’s Electrifying Voice Ignites Coaches Feud on ‘The Voice

A save, a steal, and a knockout.

The knockout rounds have begun on The Voice and New York State Trooper Tom Nitti had quite the night, creating a showdown between Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.

Knockout Round

Reba chose Nitti, Jacquie Roar, and Alison Albrecht to face off in the Knockouts. His performance of The Temptations’ classic “(I Know) I'm Losing You,” showed his country and soul roots.

"You’ve got the whole package,” McEntire said. “I loved your attitude on stage. That little kick thing you do, I like that, too.”

Steal & Save

Jacquie Road was named the winner of the Knockout Round but Nitti was the real winner. Reba used her save right before fellow coach Gwen Stefani tried to steal Nitti for her team.

“I think that was just an amazing performance and I’m just so curious to see what you do next. I just want you to know, I’m a fan, and I would love to have you on my team,” Stefani said.

The pitch didn't work. Nitti chose to stay with Team Reba who was the only coach who turned her chair during the Blind Auditions.

It was all part of Reba's master plan. “I had a method to my madness. I knew I wanted Jacquie. But I also wanted Tom."

You can watch Nitti's journey on Season 24 of The Voice when the award-winning reality singing competition airs on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8.

You can also check out his talents on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Tomnittimusic.com.