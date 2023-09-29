Tiny House Atop Syracuse Roof Gets Stunning Third Makeover Restoring Original Charm

The famous tiny house on a roof in Syracuse, New York is getting another makeover that has restored it back to its original charm.

The former H.A. Moyer carriage factory was built in the 1800s and a house was put on the roof as a gimmick to attract attention. Although it wasn't a real house. It was just a shell of one used to protect the freight elevator.

The property was purchased by the owner of a trucking company in 2012 to store a collection of antique cars and trucks. He was killed in a traffic accident in 2017 while in Greece for his oldest brother's funeral.

The 5-story, 20,000-square-foot building was put up for sale in 2020 and sold quickly. It underwent a number of renovations, including the little house on the roof that started as this.....

Little House Gets Makeover

The new owners replaced the siding and the roof on the little house on top of the building in January.

Promises were made to paint the white and grey siding brick red to match the rest of the building and bring it back to its former glory. There are even plans to light the house up at night.

Promise Kept

Nine months later the promise became reality as the tiny house went from white and grey to white and red, restoring it to its original charm.

$50 Million Renovation

The new owners have plans to turn the old Penfield Manufacturing Company into an apartment complex with 120 units and a private courtyard. The entire building redevelopment plan is expected to cost $50 million.

Take a tour inside the tiny house on the roof before renovations began.

