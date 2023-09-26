Tim McGraw Extends 2024 Tour; Adding Another Stop to Upstate New York

If you missed him the first time around, you now have another chance to see this country legend in Upstate New York.

The big news is out. Before his long 2024 Standing Room Only Tour has even kicked off, Tim McGraw is already adding more stops to the schedule. In total, 11 new concerts have been booked for the trip, including shows in Boston, Los Angeles, and even two cities in Canada.

Of these dates, McGraw is also making his way back to New York State for yet another must-see performance.

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images Terry Wyatt, Getty Images loading...

Key Bank Center - Buffalo, New York

It seems every country artist is trying to show Buffalo some love, working hard to book a show in the "City of Good Neighbors".

Tim McGraw joins the long list of artists coming to KeyBank Center, adding a stop to his 2024 on May 4th. This works out perfectly, seeing the Standing Room Only Tour already has a New York show booked in Elmont on May 9th.

He won't be coming alone either. ACM and Grammy Award winning artist Carly Pearce will join him for the entire tour, taking the stage first as his opener.

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

Tim McGraw's 2024 Standing Room Only Tour — New Dates:

March 22 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

March 23 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Apr. 11 -- Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Apr. 27 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

May 2 -- Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Bell Centre

May 3 -- Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

May 4 -- Buffalo, N.Y. @ Keybank Center

May 10 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

June 14 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

June 28 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Kia Forum

June 29 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

