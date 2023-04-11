8 Types of Ticks You’ll Find Biting in New York This Season

It's tick season in New York. There are 8 types of ticks you'll find biting in the Empire State.

See what ticks call New York home, what they look like, when they're most active during the year, and how you can protect yourself.

Tickborne Disease Increase

U.S. tickborne disease cases have increased by 25%, from 40,795 in 2011 to 50,856 in 2019. The most significant rises have been seen in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

More than 16,000 Babesiosis cases, an emerging zoonotic tick-borne parasitic disease, have been reported to the CDC by 37 states. New York saw the largest number of 4,738 or approximately 526.4 per year.

Babesiosis Symptoms

Tick Protection Tips

Ticks live in grassy, brushy, or wooded areas. If you spend time outside, especially during the height of the tick season from April to September, you should treat your clothing with products containing 0.5% permethrin.

The CDC has tips to protect yourself and your loved ones from babesiosis and other tick-borne illnesses.

Wear light-colored clothing & long sleeves and pants

Use insect repellent

Avoid tall grass and underbrush

Conduct regular tick checks

If you find a tick, you can send it to the lab for testing. Learn more at NYticks.org. See where all the ticks are biting on the CDC Tick Bite Tracker.