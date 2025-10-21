Big wins for New Yorkers! Three lucky lottery players each scored $1 million in Monday’s, October 20, Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers were 32-38-66-67-69 +19, and all three million-dollar tickets came from the same store in Westchester County.

The store that sold the winning tickets is V & C Taneja Inc., located at 600 Nepperhan Avenue in Yonkers. Talk about a lucky spot!

For those still dreaming big, the next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, October 22, with an estimated jackpot of $320 million and a cash payout option of $152.2 million.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names, but all share the same intent: promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to win a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers.

Winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

