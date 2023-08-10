This is the Most Miserable City in New York State
There's lots to love in New York. But there's one place that isn't feeling passion.
The travel site Alot came up with the most miserable cities in each state. So, where is the gloom in New York?
Most Miserable City in New York
Binghamton has the honor of being the most miserable city in New York. The population has been in decline since the 1950s when there were more than 80,000 that called Broome County home. The latest census has the population at nearly 48,000.
Wages could be one reason people are leaving. The median household income is just over $31,000 and more than 33% of the population is living below the poverty line.
The unemployment rate could be another. In Binghamton, it's 29% higher than the national average.
Schools don't fare much better. Test scores at 23 public schools scored 24% below the national average.
Happiest City in New York
So where's the happiest place in the state? That honor went to Yonkers in Westchester County where the population increased 8% over the last 10 years to over 211,000.
There are 37 or more distinct neighborhoods in Yonkers, although many of the names are rarely used except by older residents who've called the area home for years.
New York State of Mind
No matter where you live, in the words of Billy Joel, New York is a state of mind.
Don't care if it's Chinatown or up on Riverside. Take a Greyhound on the Hudson River Line. It's all a New York state of mind.