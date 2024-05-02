Third Earthquake Hits New Jersey in Less Than a Month

A third earthquake has hit New Jersey in less than a month.

There have been more than 550 earthquakes in New York State. The first one struck the New York City area on December 18, 1737, with a magnitude of 5.2. It's one of two damaging quakes to hit the Big Apple.

The largest earthquake to ever hit New York State was on September 5, 1944. A 5.9 magnitude quake struck near the New York-Canadian border, causing damage in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario. The Massena school gym suffered major destruction in the quake.

Western New York felt its strongest quake on August 12, 1929, with a magnitude of 5.2. It was centered near the town of Attica.

The Utica/Rome area has felt a few tremors over the years. One hit Barneveld in 2015 and another struck Prospect in 2013. Both were less than a magnitude of 2. Port Leyden, on the other hand, shook with a 3.5 magnitude quake back in 1980.

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

First New Jersey Earthquake

The first one happened on April 5 around 10:30 AM. The 4.7 magnitude quake was centered in Tewksbury, New Jersey, and was felt in Central New York, 260 miles and 4 hours away.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Second Earthquake

The second earthquake hit near Gladstone, New Jersey on Saturday, April 27. It wasn't as big, measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale.

The quake didn't cause any damage but it did leave people wondering what that shaking was, as far away as Ottawa, Canada.

Credit - USGS Credit - USGS loading...

Third Jersey Quake

The third earthquake to hit New Jersey in less than a month centered in Gladstone yet again. It struck on May 1 around 7 AM according to the United States Geological Survey. It was the smallest of the three, measuring 2.6 on the Richter scale.

Hundreds reported feeling it everywhere from Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Connecticut to West Virginia, Upstate New York and even North Carolina.

44 of Biggest Earthquakes to Shake New York State New York is no stranger to earthquakes. There have been 44 to hit the state with a magnitude of 3.0 or higher. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams