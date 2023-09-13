Another one bites the dust. A third apple orchard in Central New York is feeling the effects of Mother Nature.

The picking season at Old McMarley's Apple Farm on Brimfield Street in Clinton will be a short one thanks to a rare late-season frost.

Like other local orchards, we lost 95% of our apple crop due to the frost that occurred in May. This will be a very different year.

Last year there were 3000 bushels of apples on Old McMarley's Farm. This year there are only about 200 bushels of apples to pick. Once they are all gone, the farm will close for the season.

Old McMarley's Farm will only be open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this season from 9 AM to 6 PM while the apples last.

2 CNY Orchards Cancel Apple Picking

Old McMarley's isn't the farm that was dealt a chilling blow this year. Critz Farm in Cazenovia was forced to cancel the entire apple-picking season after being hit particularly hard during the rare frost in May.

It’s been a tough year for orchards all around. In fact, our state’s Agriculture Commissioner announced that many counties have been designated as disaster areas due to the frost.

North Star Orchards in Westmoreland has been forced to cancel U-pick apples this year too.

There are a number of other orchards in Central New York that were spared. See where you can actually pick some apples this year.

