Resort in Small CNY Town Among Top 12 Places to Travel This Summer

One small town resort in Central New York is getting national attention after being named one of the 12 best places to travel this summer.

A new resort is among destinations in Greece, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Hawaii as one of the top spots for a family trip. Good Housekeeping called The Cove at Sylvan Beach “a glorious new option for a vacay with extended family.”

The Cove at Sylvan Beach

The $35 million vacation rental destination on Oneida Lake is the 4th best place to travel this year. It features 70 modern two and three-bedroom cottages with full eat-in kitchens, gas grills, fire pits, and a number of other amenities including a pontoon boat so guests can enjoy fishing, water sports, and cruising on Oneida Lake with the whole family.

First Look Inside The Cove in Sylvan Beach Take a look inside The Cove in Sylvan Beach, the newest vacation destination with a resort-like feel in Upstate New York.

Cove 2023 Season

The Cove at Sylvan Beach opens for the 2023 season Friday, May 5. Reservations can be made by calling 877.667.COVE (2683). Learn more at Covesylvanbeach.com.

Want to vacation out of the country? Head to Good Housekeeping's top spot to travel this summer - Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. Don't have kids? Try the Magma Resort Santorini in Greece.

Fly over in early June when it won't be quite as crowded and the weather is terrific.

Maui, Mexico, Utah, and several spots in Florida also made the list. Check out all 12 places for a summer vacation at Goodhousekeeping.com.

