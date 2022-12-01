The days may be numbered for a family-owned eatery in Central New York.

The Compound, a mom-and-pop sandwich shop, first opened in Clinton, New York in 2020. Almost two years later, the eatery moved to Bagg's Square in Utica. But the doors could be closed in 2023.

Times Are Tough

Owners Anna and Sharrone Sofers say they have a hard time seeing the restaurant reopen after Christmas break. "Times are hard for everyone right now."

The sad news was shared on Facebook along with a look at the 70% loss in revenue the Sofers are suffering.

Before your order food from Panera or Jimmy Johns while wondering why Utica isn't cooler or why downtown doesn't have more stuff going on, this is why. We can't survive without you.

Credit - The Compound via Facebook Credit - The Compound via Facebook loading...

Texas to Upstate New York

The Sofers opened the Compound after moving to Upstate New York. The family was looking for a slower pace of life after spending over a decade in Texas. Their goal was to "make something that would be at home in any big city anywhere in the USA."

The restaurant is known for its signature grilled cheese sandwiches and burgers. You can check out the full menu on their website or Facebook page.

The next time you're hungry for a bite to eat, give The Compound or any other Central New York restaurant a try instead of another national franchise chain. Support and eat local!

30 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness to Restore Your Faith in Humanity Here are 30 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels that'll restore your faith in humanity.