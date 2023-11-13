Shucks! Another Central New York restaurant is closing its doors after several decades. This time it's an iconic seafood place in Syracuse.

The Clam Bar opened on Brewerton Road in 1965. New owners took over in the 70s and ran the restaurant until 2012. That's when Ed and Christa Nyce bought the place that had been voted the Table Hopping's "Best Seafood" award winners several times throughout the years.

Credit - The Clam Bar/Facebook

Clam Bar Closes

58 years later, the doors to The Clam Bar closed for the final time. The Nyce's were forced to make the truly heartbreaking decision to shut down.

Ed and I waited till the last minute in hopes of a miracle. This is, by no means, the outcome we wanted. We worked so hard to keep the restaurant open, but it is just not possible any longer.

Rave Reviews

"The biggest little place in Syracuse" was a popular spot for some of the best seafood in Central New York. It received a 4.0 rating on Yelp and Trip Advisor. Google is at 4.3 with nearly 1,500 reviews.

The sad news broke on Facebook, two days before the November 12 closing. Customers flocked to social media to share their memories and well wishes.

So sad to see you close! The Clam Bar, was where I found out I ❤️ clams! - Amanda Rollins

My husband and I had our first date here June of 2000! Over the years at his been our favorite date night spot. - Marianne Karandy

I’m so heartbroken to hear this news. The Clam Bar is such an iconic restaurant in our community. I’m going to miss all the great food I have eaten there over the years. - Cindy Charbonneau

