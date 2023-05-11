Help Vote CNY Teacher & Cancer Survivor to Cover HERS Fitness Magazine

Help a local teacher inspire even more young woman across the country with her story.

Ms. Health & Fitness is on the search for their next cover model for the HERS magazine. It's a major goal for many women in the fitness world, aspiring to be the next face and inspiration for women's health.

Of all the submissions across the country, one Central New Yorker has stood out among the rest. After years of dedication, she's finally been nominated!

Credit - Marylou Hull Credit - Marylou Hull loading...

Meet Marylou Hull

If you've ever met her, you'd know what an incredible role model she is. Marylou is currently an Assistant Teacher at Mount Markham, where she's worked for years. When she isn't building the next generation of leaders in the classroom, she's working hard bettering herself in the weight room.

As a breast cancer survivor, Marylou has worked insanely hard to keep her health a priority in her life. That goes for mental, physical and emotional. Though it was a difficult chapter of her life, she has used cancer as a pathway to becoming a new person.

Marylou interviewed with Ms. Health & Fitness about her nomination. Here's what she had to say...

Credit - Marylou Hull Credit - Marylou Hull loading...

WHAT WOULD YOU RECOMMEND TO OTHERS WHO WANT TO BE FIT AND HEALTHY?

Fit and being healthy is different for everyone. What works for one doesn't always work for another. Find what works for you and be the best version of yourself everyday! Do not compare yourself to anyone! Eat whole foods. Always know It's a mindset! Every morning tell yourself affirmations & commit to yourself. Commit!!!! Be comfortable feeling uncomfortable, that is what makes us thrive. Never let fear keep you from something, what we believe - we can achieve!!!

HOW DOES FITNESS POSITIVELY INFLUENCE YOUR LIFE?

It allows me to feel young stay active and do the things I love to do! I hope to inspire all ages! Age doesn't mean to stop working on yourself. Inspire other breast cancer survivors to stay in shape and have cancer be a crossroad to create a new you! Being healthy and working out helps relieve stress and I feel great about myself.

Credit - Marylou Hull Credit - Marylou Hull loading...

IF YOU WERE THE NEXT MS HEALTH AND FITNESS, WHAT WOULD YOU DO WITH $20,000?

I would invest a portion, donate to a couple causes dear to me (animal shelters and breast cancer), and of course treat myself.

Help Marylou reach her dream! The initial first cut voting window is closing, so you have to vote quickly. The first deadline to vote is the end of the day on Thursday, May 11th. Do so by following the link here.

