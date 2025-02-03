You’re Invited To A Taylor Swift Valentine’s Party In Central New York

If you're looking to turn your Valentine's Day weekend into the Ultimate Taylor Swift party, we may have your plans in Central New York.

Monarch Banquets is putting on the ultimate Swiftie night out with their themed Taylor Swift Music Bingo Party and guitar giveaway:

This is a night to celebrate with friends featuring several great themed playlists of music bingo with a featured playlist of all Taylor Swift songs!"

What's Included?

Tickets are available in two options for you to play and win:

1) General Admission (play along on one card) | $45

2) VIP Admission (play along on two cards simultaneously) | $55

This event will seat 150 guests.

All ticket types include 6 games of music bingo, 1 automatic entry into our grand prize drawing for this authentic Taylor Swift autographed full sized guitar (valued at $1,299), (Taylor Swift Signed 41" Totured Poets Department Pink Acoustic Guitar) and an appetizer buffet from Monarch Banquets chef Joe Hickel. This spread of munchies and appetizers will make the perfect light dinner fare to go with the Monarch's cash bar featuring unique Taylor Swift themed cocktails!

What can you win?

In addition to our grand prize drawing, they have a variety of gift cards and bingo prizes available to win throughout the night. Any bingo winner will get to come up and spin their prize wheel filled with prizes to determine what they'll be bringing home.

(Note: This event does not give away any cash prizes.)

For more information, and to buy your tickets, you can do so online here.

