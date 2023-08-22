Bottoms Up! New Tasting Yard Coming to New York State Fair For First Time

Bottoms up! For the first time, a tasting yard with local craft brews is coming to the New York State Fair.

Taste NY is back and better than ever, highlighting New York's farmers, food and beverage producers, and the unique products in the Empire State.

This year marks the program’s 10-year anniversary. To celebrate, Taste NY is hosting a special Tasting Yard, featuring seven local breweries, at Suburban Park. There will also be a Taste NY Pop-Up Market and Marketplace will more options in a new location.

New Tasting Yard

For the first time ever, the New York State Fair will feature a Taste NY Tasting Yard. It will be open during the concerts at Suburban Park.

This outdoor, patio-style food and beverage experience will feature a rotating selection of seven New York State craft breweries over the course of the Fair, giving visitors a taste of New York's world-class craft beverage products while they enjoy the musical acts, and giving brewers the opportunity to meet new customers.

Breweries Showcased

Allied Brewing Co. (Altamont)

Grow Brewing Co. (Geneva)

McGraw Box Brewing Co. (McGraw)

Next Chapter Brewpub (Auburn)

Nine Spot Brewing (Rochester)

Simple Motive Brewing Co. (Yonkers)

WT Brews (Baldwinsville)

Taste NY Marketplace and Pop-Up Market

The Taste NY Pop-Up Market is back in the Horticulture Building. This year there will be more than 100 unique products to sample and shop for from the 11 regions of New York State.

The Marketplace will be open every day at 10 AM with new businesses every day to give guests a new experience each time they visit.

Taste NY Wine

To celebrate New York’s grape industry on Friday, September 1, wine and grape juice made from New York grapes will be available in the Marketplace this year.

Adirondack Winery (Queensbury)

Agness Wine Cellar (Lyons)

Lakeland Winery (Syracuse)

Welch's (Processed in Westfield, NY)

Sand Art Honors Taste NY

The Sand Sculpture is back too. This year sculptors will be carving New York food and beverages as well as the Taste NY logo to honor the program’s10th Anniversary.

The sand sculpture will also pay homage to hip-hop, which started in The Bronx 50 years ago.

Other Attractions in Horticulture Building

Some of the best growers, producers, manufacturers, and apiculturists from around the state will be on hand with a variety of interactive exhibits, seminars, and booths inside the Horticulture Building.

The Suds & Spuds $1 baked potato & sweet potato booth

Produce, flower, and apple exhibits

The New York Maple Center

Bee Colony and Honey Exhibit

Butterfly Exhibit

The New York State Fair runs from August 23 through September 4. Find everything you need to know at nyfair.ny.gov.

