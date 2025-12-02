Do you need some guidance? Use this weeks Tarot Tuesday to help provide guidance. We pulled some cards to see what the universe is serving up.

Here Are This Week's Cards

From left to right, pick Card 1, 2, or 3. Inside you will find an answer. And honestly, if you're feeling it, go ahead and pick all three. If you feel that card doesn't apply, pick another card, or see if this applies in another way. If you stumble on this article on another day of the week, you were pulled here for a reason, so enjoy the reading.

CARD 1 — The World- Regeneration

If you picked Card One, you’re standing right at the edge of a brand-new chapter, and honestly, you’ve earned this one. The World is that moment when everything you’ve learned, survived, and pushed through finally lines up in a way that actually matters. It’s like the universe saying, “Okay, you’ve done the work, now step into what’s next.”

This energy is all about leveling up. Maybe it’s your job, maybe it’s love, maybe it’s just you finally feeling more like yourself than you have in a long time. Either way, you’re stepping back into the world stronger, wiser, and not willing to repeat old patterns. You know the red flags now. You know what alignment feels like. And most importantly, you trust yourself more.

Celebrate how far you’ve come, because this next era wasn’t handed to you… you built it.

CARD 2 — The Vortex- Temptation

This one comes through like a gentle warning from the universe, the kind where you already know exactly what it’s talking about. The Vortex shows up when you’re doing great, you’re growing, you’re healing… and suddenly the old habits, the old people, the old familiar distractions try to slide back in like, “hey stranger.”

The thing is, temptation isn’t always dramatic. Sometimes it’s just the easier path, the one that doesn’t stretch you, doesn’t push you, doesn’t ask you to grow. But you’re not who you were even a month ago. You’re sharper, clearer, and way more aware of what drains you.

So over the next few weeks, speak up. Protect your progress. You’ve made too many good choices to slip back into something that doesn’t fit anymore.

CARD 3 — Three of Cups- Reunion

Now this card comes in with a completely different vibe, lighter, more hopeful, like reconnecting with a part of yourself you didn’t realize you missed. The Three of Cups is all about joy returning, support systems rebuilding, and yes… sometimes revisiting something (or someone) from the past in a healthier way.

If you’ve been debating reaching out, giving something a second shot, or stepping back into a dream you once put on hold, this is your green light. The energy around this feels upgraded. Whatever this “reunion” is, it comes with better timing, better boundaries, and better results. This time, it actually gets to be good.

Overall Energy:

When you blend all three cards, it paints a really clear picture. You’re stepping into a new chapter (The World), but you’re also being asked to stay mindful of old cycles (The Vortex), while welcoming back the people, dreams, and experiences that truly are meant for you (Three of Cups).

This is a “level up and sort through” kind of moment. Let the past return only if it supports who you’re becoming. Release what tries to pull you back. And walk into this next season with confidence — you’re finally aligning with the version of your life you’ve been building toward for a long time.

About The Deck We Are Using

The deck we are using is called The Oceanic Tarot:

The cast of characters of the Oceanic Tarot are primarily mermaids — but publisher Cico Books has wisely avoided using the title “Mermaid Tarot“, given that several other decks using some variant of that name have preceded it to market. Additionally, however, we have sea creatures representing the suits — seahorses for Wands, dolphins for Cups, sharks for Swords, and sea turtles for Pentacles."

If you're interested in buying them, you can find them online here.

About The Psychic Who Is Doing The Reading

Dave Wheeler is a professional psychic medium who has communicated with spirits and channeled messages since high school. He has been doing readings for over 15 years, specializing in Tarot for the last five. You can learn more by searching Dave The Seer, The Psychic DJ’. You can also catch him on mornings for "Polly and Wheels in the Morning" on Big Frog 104 in Utica/Rome NY.

