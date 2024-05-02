Another Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Utica! This One Worth 20 Grand

Five days after one lucky lottery player won thousands on a Take 5 ticket sold in Utica, another winner has hit the jackpot in the Handshake City.

A winning ticket worth over $6,000 was sold at Smoker's Choice Smoke Shop in the Price Chopper plaza on Auert Avenue in North Utica, on Friday, April 26.

Another Utica Winner

There's another Take 5 winner in Utica that's pocketing more than 20 grand!

The winning numbers for the Midday Take 5 drawing on May 1 were:

12-18-25-26-38

The winning ticket was sold at Karl's Market on Sunset Avenue in Utica. Ironically it's directly across the street from City of Hope Church.

Someone is getting a lot of hope! The one winning ticket for the midday drawing is worth $20,104.50.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

Several lottery scams are going around you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to hit a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers.

Winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

