Someone in Central New York Just Got Lucky

Check your pockets and your fridge magnets — someone in Central New York is $19,000 richer today.

A winning Take 5 ticket from the New York Lottery midday drawing on Saturday, February 21 hit all five numbers. The winning numbers were:

9, 13, 18, 22, 23

Where the Winning Ticket Was Sold

The lucky ticket was sold in Onondaga County at Local Convenience on 303 South Ave in Syracuse.

That’s the place to check if you grabbed a ticket that day.

New “Millionaire for Life™” Game Launches in New York

Say goodbye to Cash for Life. The New York Lottery is rolling out a brand-new nightly multistate draw game that will replace it called Millionaire for Life.

The top prize? $1 million a year for life. The second-tier prize? $100,000 a year for life. And there are seven other prize levels, with overall odds of winning a prize at 1 in 8.47.

How to Play

For $5 a play, players pick five numbers from 1 to 58, plus one Millionaire Ball number from 1 to 5.

You can win cash prizes by matching just one white ball plus the Millionaire Ball or two white balls.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

Watch out for lottery scams — they come in all shapes and sizes, but the goal is always the same: promise big prizes through emails or texts that look official, as long as you pay a “fee.”

There’s no such thing as a “Mega Millions Sweepstake International Lottery Program,” “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” or “Mega Millions International Lottery.” The only way to win a real jackpot is to buy a New York Lottery ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers.

And here’s the rule to remember: winners never pay fees to claim a legitimate prize. If someone asks you for money, it’s a scam — plain and simple.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.