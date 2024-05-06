Jackpot! Another Take 5 Lottery Winner in Central New York

Central New York has been the lucky spot for lottery winners lately. Another winning ticket has been sold.

Over the last month a Powerball ticket worth one million dollars was sold in Onondaga County at the Wegman's on Brewerton Road in Cicero. A winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cicero. That one came from the Speedway on Brewerton Road.

Take 5 Winners

Take 5 has seen several winners from Central New York too over the last few weeks.

A $13,000 ticket was sold at the Walmart Supercenter on East Avenue in Central Square on April 8.

Another winner brought home $6,000 from a ticket bought at Smoker's Choice Smoke Shop in the Price Chopper plaza on Auert Avenue in North Utica, on Friday, April 26.

Five days later a ticket from Karl's Market on Sunset Avenue in Utica was worth over $20,000.

Latest Take 5 Winner

Take 5 has another Central New York winner.

The winning Take 5 numbers of the May 5 evening drawing were:

2-3-21-22-24

3 winning tickets were sold. One in Queens. One in Brooklyn. And one in Onondaga County. If you bought a ticket at Tops Market on Downer Street in Baldwinsville you better check your numbers. It could be worth $10,323.50.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to win a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers. And winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

