If you checked your lottery ticket recently and felt like you didn't have a winning ticket, you may want to think again.

Midday Take 5 Winning Numbers

Especially, if that ticket was for midday Take 5 drawing on January 22nd, 2026. New York Lottery officials say two first-prize tickets matched all five numbers in the midday draw, and each one is worth $9,040.50.

Here are the winning numbers from the midday drawing:

5 – 6 – 27 – 28 – 29

Where the Winners Bought Their Tickets

One of those winning tickets was sold right here in Central New York at Sunoco, located at 9060 State Route 365 in Stittville. The second winning ticket was sold downstate at West 44 Candy Store Corp on West 44th Street in New York City. Not bad company to be in, Oneida sharing a winner’s circle with Manhattan.

How Take 5 Works

For anyone new to the game, Take 5 is drawn twice a day, once at 2:30 p.m. and again at 10:30 p.m. You pick five numbers from 1 to 39, and if all five match, you win the top prize, which can change depending on ticket sales and number of winners. Lately, the odds have felt a little friendlier than usual, and more Upstate locations seem to be popping up on the winners list.

Even Non-Winners Support New York Schools

And even if your ticket doesn’t turn into a payday, it’s not a total loss. The New York Lottery remains the largest and most profitable lottery system in North America, sending more than $3.6 billion last fiscal year directly to support public schools across New York State. So every ticket sold helps fund classrooms, programs, and resources statewide.

Still, if you’re holding onto a Take 5 ticket from the January 22nd midday drawing, now’s the time to double-check those numbers.

