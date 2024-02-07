Lottery Player in Central New York Small Town Wins Big

Winner winner chicken dinner! Someone in Central New York is $35,000 richer this morning after winning the lottery.

When you hear about New York Lottery winners most of the time it's people in New York City. But occasionally, there's one lucky player who hits it big in the smaller cities outside the Big Apple. Today is one of those day.

Someone is holding a winning ticket out of Herkimer County.

Take 5 Numbers

The numbers for the Tuesday, February 6 nightly drawing were:

2-7-9-19-26

One winning ticket for the nightly drawing was sold at the ADK Food and Fuel off Higby Road in Frankfort. It's a ticket worth $34,640.00.

Not a bad way to wake up and start the day. It may not be enough to channel your inner Johnny Paycheck and tell the boss to Take This Job and Shove It. But it is a nice chunk of change to buy a car, put a down payment on a house or even pay a few bills.

Congrats to the lucky Take 5 winner, whoever you are. Whatever you do with your winnings may you put it to good use.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

Several lottery scams are going around you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to hit a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers.

Winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

