Somewhere between a school bus, a work truck, and a road-trip machine, this one-of-a-kind rig sitting in Taberg might be the most interesting vehicle you didn’t know you needed.

Why This Bus-Truck Is So Unique

What you’re looking at is a 2015 International bus-truck hybrid that’s been partially converted into a flatbed-style hauler with serious travel chops. It’s not finished, but that’s kind of the charm. This thing already runs strong, rides smooth, and is ready to go just about anywhere. It just needs someone with a vision to finish the last chapter.

Under the hood is a MaxForce 7 diesel paired with a 5-speed Allison automatic, and with just 98,000 original miles, it’s barely broken in for a commercial-grade rig. It’s been reprogrammed to run up to 75 mph, which means it can actually keep up with highway traffic. And this one has already proven itself, making multiple trips west through states like Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Pennsylvania while hauling up to six tons at a time. Not bad for something that still technically counts as a bus.

What You Can Haul With It

The rear bed measures a massive 7.5 feet wide by 17.5 feet long, with a 6-ton capacity, making it perfect for hauling vehicles, equipment, tiny homes, or even a future camper build. It rides on air-ride suspension, which means even heavy loads get a smoother ride than you’d expect from something this big.

Inside the Bus Conversion

Inside, it seats seven people and even includes small loft storage and a Panasonic stereo, so it’s not exactly bare-bones. There’s already the beginning of a conversion underway, but the next owner will want to finish it. Right now, the deck needs proper drainage, and if it’s parked facing downhill in heavy rain, there can be some water along the floor. It also needs a real sleeping setup if you want to turn it into a true rolling home instead of just a hauler with seats.

What You Need to Drive It

It’s currently registered and titled as a bus, which means you’ll likely need a Class B CDL as-is, but with a few modifications it could be reclassified as a camper.

Why Adventure Seekers Are Paying Attention

In other words, this thing is a blank canvas with a diesel heartbeat. Whether you’re dreaming of a mobile adventure rig, a race hauler, a festival cruiser, or the wildest camper in Central New York, this bus-truck is already halfway there and ready for its next road trip. It can be yours for a smooth $6,500.

