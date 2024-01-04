70 Speed Cameras Coming to Central New York School Zones

The New York State Thruway may not be the only road with speed cameras. More may be coming to Central New York school zones.

The Syracuse Department of Public Works is considering using Automated Speed and Redlight Enforcement technologies to increase safety in school zones.

The cameras would document when people drive past school buses in the City of Syracuse when their stop sign arm is extended. It would also document when cars drive through stop signs in school zones.

school zone speed cameras in syracuse Credit - takenobu/Think Stock loading...

70 Speed Cameras in Syracuse

Officials have picked out 70 locations throughout the city to install street light cameras. There are also plans to install stop arm devices on all 170 Syracuse City School District buses, according to Syracuse.com.

Unlike the cameras on the New York State Thruway, there is a public comment period before anything is installed. You can enter your feedback by Wednesday, January 17 online at goto.syr.gov/stwg-redlightcameras.

Thruway Speed Cameras

The speed cameras on the New York State Thruway were implemented in April 2023, as construction season began across the state. More than 133,000 liability notices have been issued in less than a year for speeding in work zones.

Long Island – 41,709

Rochester/Finger Lakes – 32,578

New York City – 12,330

Albany/Capital Region – 4,616

Binghamton/Southern Tier – 1,200

Syracuse/Central New York – 1,140

Poughkeepsie/Hudson Valley – 1,016

Buffalo/Western New York - 849

Hornell/Western Southern Tier - 211

Watertown/North Country - 113

Utica/Mohawk Valley - 99

Thruway - 37,779

Of the more than 7 million vehicles that passed an automated work zone, less than two percent were issued violations.

