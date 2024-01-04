70 Speed Cameras Coming to Central New York School Zones
The New York State Thruway may not be the only road with speed cameras. More may be coming to Central New York school zones.
The Syracuse Department of Public Works is considering using Automated Speed and Redlight Enforcement technologies to increase safety in school zones.
The cameras would document when people drive past school buses in the City of Syracuse when their stop sign arm is extended. It would also document when cars drive through stop signs in school zones.
70 Speed Cameras in Syracuse
Officials have picked out 70 locations throughout the city to install street light cameras. There are also plans to install stop arm devices on all 170 Syracuse City School District buses, according to Syracuse.com.
Unlike the cameras on the New York State Thruway, there is a public comment period before anything is installed. You can enter your feedback by Wednesday, January 17 online at goto.syr.gov/stwg-redlightcameras.
Thruway Speed Cameras
The speed cameras on the New York State Thruway were implemented in April 2023, as construction season began across the state. More than 133,000 liability notices have been issued in less than a year for speeding in work zones.
Read More: Nearly 3000 Operation Hard Hat Tickets Handed Out
Long Island – 41,709
Rochester/Finger Lakes – 32,578
New York City – 12,330
Albany/Capital Region – 4,616
Binghamton/Southern Tier – 1,200
Syracuse/Central New York – 1,140
Poughkeepsie/Hudson Valley – 1,016
Buffalo/Western New York - 849
Hornell/Western Southern Tier - 211
Watertown/North Country - 113
Utica/Mohawk Valley - 99
Thruway - 37,779
Of the more than 7 million vehicles that passed an automated work zone, less than two percent were issued violations.
