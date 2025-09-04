If there was ever any doubt that Central New Yorkers know their way around chicken wings, one pizza shop just settled that debate once and for all.

Pizza Cutters Brings Home Double Victory

Pizza Cutters, the neighborhood pizza shop out of Syracuse, brought home not one, but two national titles this past weekend at the 24th annual National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo.

The two-day event drew more than 45,000 wing lovers from across the country and even overseas, all eager to taste what 20 restaurants had to offer. With more than 100 different styles of wings, including 60 brand new flavor creations, the competition was fierce. Yet it was Pizza Cutters who walked away as the only Central New York representative and the only restaurant to snag two first-place trophies.

The Sushi Tempura Wing That Wowed Judges

Their first win came in the Best Craft Wing category, thanks to a sushi tempura wing that’s as wild as it sounds. Imagine a crispy breaded wing drizzled with eel sauce and spicy mayo, then topped with tempura bits, a sprinkle of Dan-O’s seasoning, and a dash of chives.

Fruity Pebbles Take the Crown for Sweet Wing

Their second win might surprise you even more. Pizza Cutters claimed Best Sweet Wing in the National Sauce Off with their Dan-O’s Seasoning and Fruity Pebbles wing. Yes, Fruity Pebbles. The creation starts with a coating of Mike’s Hot Honey, then gets rolled in the colorful cereal, and is finished with a touch of chipotle Dan-O’s. The result: A sweet-meets-spicy combo that had judges going nuts.

Owner Sal Mere told Syracuse.com that he could hardly believe it himself:

“We are at a loss for words. We were representing CNY, proving again why we have the best wings in the nation.”

What’s Next for Pizza Cutters?

And the celebrations aren’t stopping there. Pizza Cutters has also announced a new partnership with Dan-O’s Seasoning, who will now sponsor their competition entries. Congrats to Pizza Cutters and their delicious wings.

