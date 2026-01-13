What started as a simple act of kindness on a frigid December day in Central New York turned into a story of hope, community, and a fresh start.

Syracuse police officer Jamie Pastorello was on patrol when he noticed a woman struggling up a hill, carrying a heavy box of groceries in the freezing wind.

“She would take a few steps, take a break, then continue,” he recalled. “That’s when I said to myself, I have to go ask if this person wants a ride.”

Rhea accepted, and as they drove, she shared her story. She had been walking home and planned to stop at Oakwood Cemetery to visit her father, who passed away in June, and her husband, who died five years ago.

They took a photo together that quickly went viral.

Sleeping in the Cemetery

Over time, Pastorello learned the heartbreaking truth: after losing her home, Rhea had been sleeping under a tarp on her husband’s grave. She had walked away from her eviction with nothing—not even an ID.

Pastorello, a nine-year veteran of the Syracuse Police Department, says the more he learned about Rhea, the more he felt compelled to help. So, he started a GoFundMe to help get her back on her feet.

“Despite everything, she never asked for anything. She’s the most humble, genuine, kind person you could ever imagine.”

Community Comes Together

What happened next was a reminder of what community really means.

Le Moyne College, led by President Linda Lemura, stepped in immediately, offering Rhea temporary housing during the holidays.

Rhea Finds a Permanent Home

The nonprofit A Tiny Home For Good saw Rhea’s story and reached out. By pure chance, a tiny home had just become available.

Less than a month after Pastorello learned Rhea was homeless, he walked her into her new home.

“She’s overcome life’s most difficult hardships, and now she has stability, comfort, and a place to thrive. I hope this shows even when you think you’re down and out, better days are ahead.”

Small Acts of Kindness Go a Long Way

Pastorello says this experience hasn’t changed how he sees helping others—it’s something he’s always believed in.

"You never know what someone could be going through. Something so simple to you could mean so much to them."

Today, the hope is simple: stability, comfort, and brighter days ahead for Rhea—someone who has already endured more than most. And if there’s one more wish on Pastorello’s list? A Buffalo Bills Super Bowl win wouldn’t hurt either.

Rhea’s story is a powerful reminder that even small acts of kindness—a ride, a donation, a helping hand—can completely change someone’s life.

In the most poetic twist, Rhea, whose last name is Holmes, went from sleeping on her husband’s grave to stepping into a home that had been waiting for her all along. Life has a way of working out in the most unexpected and perfect ways, and this was one of those moments that truly felt meant to be.