Syracuse Man Wins $17 Million Lotto Jackpot

It’s been a lucky week in Central New York, especially for one Syracuse man who just became the area’s newest multimillionaire.

Meet Central New York’s Newest Multimillionaire

The New York Lottery has confirmed that Larry Hartig of Syracuse has officially claimed the $17,000,000 New York LOTTO jackpot from the July 23rd 2025 drawing. Hartig matched all six winning numbers (06, 08, 22, 29, 37, 50, with Bonus Number 11) determining second place.

Instead of the yearly annuity payments, Hartig chose the lump sum cash option, which came out to $5,770,232 after required taxes and withholdings. Not a bad day’s return for a ticket he purchased at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Turnpike in Syracuse.

While Hartig’s win is huge, he’s not the only New Yorker striking gold lately.

Three Lucky Players Hit $1 Million Powerball in New York

Just this week, three different lottery players each scored $1 million in the October 20th Powerball drawing. Incredibly, all three tickets came from the same store: V & C Taneja Inc. on Nepperhan Avenue in Yonkers. Those winning numbers were 32-38-66-67-69 +19. If that doesn’t make that store the new must-stop spot for lottery dreamers, nothing will.

How Lottery Money Helps Local Schools

The New York LOTTO generated over $53 million in sales during the most recent fiscal year. Onondaga County schools alone received more than $129 million in Lottery Aid to Education. If you want to check your numbers or play responsibly, you can always go straight to the source at NYLottery.ny.gov.

Resources for Problem Gambling Help in New York

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York's toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.