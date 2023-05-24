Swimming Trip Turns Tragic, Central New Yorker Drowns in No Swimming Area

No swimming means no swimming. One swimming trip turned tragic when a Central New Yorker drowned in a 'No Swimming' area.

It happened at Taughannock Falls on Tuesday, May 23. Four Syracuse men between the ages of 16 and 26 went for a dip. Unfortunately, they entered a marked 'No Swimming' area at the base of the falls and had trouble staying above water.

26-year-old Leo Nolasco-Cruz slipped went under and did not reappear. New York State Police were called to the scene around 4:30 PM to help park police locate the missing swimmer. His body was found by the Underwater Recovery Team a short time later.

A 19-year-old who also struggled in the water was taken from the scene by Life Net to Upstate University Hospital for hypothermia and water ingestion. He is listed in stable condition.

The next time you're heading into the water, please make sure to look for any 'No Swimming' signs. There's a reason those signs are there. Heed the warning.

Bridge Jumping Drowning

A Clarkson University student drowns while bridge jumping in Potsdam. It happened earlier this month in Norwood Lake.

The 22-year-old jumped from the bridge and was swept away in the currents. The body was recovered below the dam the next day by New York State Police.