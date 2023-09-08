Let’s Dig In! Syracuse Foodie Fest is Back & Bigger than Ever

You better bring your appetite, you're going to need it.

The Syracuse Food Truck Association is proud to present Foodie Fest at the Great New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. It's a day full of fun, running from 11am - 8pm on Saturday, September 23rd.

Take your pick from up to 45 food trucks set up all throughout the fairgrounds. All are locally owned and ready to satisfy all of your fair and fall food cravings.

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook loading...

Take a look at who's currently booked for this year...

Byblos Street Grill

Cue-Dogs

Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza

Carvel DeWitt

PB&J’s Lunchbox

Birdsong Café

Bold Coast Lobster Co

D&G’s Mac & Cheese

Leo’s Donut Factory

Mamacita’s Food Truck

Exhale Café & Bakeshop

Ellen's Eatery

The Spud Shack

Ma & Pa’s Fair Trailer

Ali Baba Gyros & Tacos

The Angry Pig BBQ

Bob Barkers

Skippy's Ice Cream

Elm Street Tacos

Anthony's 19th Hole

Oompa Loompyas

Driftwood BBQ

Wrap N Roll

Muzzis Italian Ice

Baja Cali Taco Co

Baga Bowls On The Go

Calle Tropical

Yum Yum Shack

Phokouttahere

Barlow's Concessions

Exhale Café & Bake Shop

& Bake Shop Silo Food Truck

Silo Fry Truck

Don't just come for the food, there is so much more to enjoy. There will be LIVE music playing during the day on the Chevy Court Stage. Plus there's an expanded artisan village inside the Science & Industry Building, Face Paint Lady in the KidZone.

Cool off from all of the excitement with an ice cold beer or a fair favorite wine slushie. With so much to do during the day, you have to stay refreshed some how!

Tickets are only $10 for a day full of fun, drinks, and great food. What's even better is children 12 and under are completely FREE. Pre-sale tickets are only $5.

Learn more about the #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest by visiting their website or Facebook page.

