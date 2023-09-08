Let’s Dig In! Syracuse Foodie Fest is Back & Bigger than Ever
You better bring your appetite, you're going to need it.
The Syracuse Food Truck Association is proud to present Foodie Fest at the Great New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. It's a day full of fun, running from 11am - 8pm on Saturday, September 23rd.
Take your pick from up to 45 food trucks set up all throughout the fairgrounds. All are locally owned and ready to satisfy all of your fair and fall food cravings.
Take a look at who's currently booked for this year...
- Byblos Street Grill
- Cue-Dogs
- Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza
- Carvel DeWitt
- PB&J’s Lunchbox
- Birdsong Café
- Bold Coast Lobster Co
- D&G’s Mac & Cheese
- Leo’s Donut Factory
- Mamacita’s Food Truck
- Exhale Café & Bakeshop
- Ellen's Eatery
- The Spud Shack
- Ma & Pa’s Fair Trailer
- Ali Baba Gyros & Tacos
- The Angry Pig BBQ
- Bob Barkers
- Skippy's Ice Cream
- Elm Street Tacos
- Anthony's 19th Hole
- Oompa Loompyas
- Driftwood BBQ
- Wrap N Roll
- Muzzis Italian Ice
- Baja Cali Taco Co
- Baga Bowls On The Go
- Calle Tropical
- Yum Yum Shack
- Phokouttahere
- Barlow's Concessions
- Exhale Café & Bake Shop
- Silo Food Truck
- Silo Fry Truck
Don't just come for the food, there is so much more to enjoy. There will be LIVE music playing during the day on the Chevy Court Stage. Plus there's an expanded artisan village inside the Science & Industry Building, Face Paint Lady in the KidZone.
Read More: CNY Pizzeria Closes after 40 Years, Growing Restaurant Takes Over
Cool off from all of the excitement with an ice cold beer or a fair favorite wine slushie. With so much to do during the day, you have to stay refreshed some how!
Tickets are only $10 for a day full of fun, drinks, and great food. What's even better is children 12 and under are completely FREE. Pre-sale tickets are only $5.
Learn more about the #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest by visiting their website or Facebook page.