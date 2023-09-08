Let&#8217;s Dig In! Syracuse Foodie Fest is Back &#038; Bigger than Ever

Let’s Dig In! Syracuse Foodie Fest is Back & Bigger than Ever

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association

You better bring your appetite, you're going to need it.

The Syracuse Food Truck Association is proud to present Foodie Fest at the Great New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. It's a day full of fun, running from 11am - 8pm on Saturday, September 23rd.

Take your pick from up to 45 food trucks set up all throughout the fairgrounds. All are locally owned and ready to satisfy all of your fair and fall food cravings.

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
loading...

Take a look at who's currently booked for this year...

  • Byblos Street Grill
  • Cue-Dogs
  • Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza
  • Carvel DeWitt
  • PB&J’s Lunchbox
  • Birdsong Café
  • Bold Coast Lobster Co
  • D&G’s Mac & Cheese
  • Leo’s Donut Factory
  • Mamacita’s Food Truck
Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
loading...
  • Exhale Café & Bakeshop
  • Ellen's Eatery
  • The Spud Shack
  • Ma & Pa’s Fair Trailer
  • Ali Baba Gyros & Tacos
  • The Angry Pig BBQ
  • Bob Barkers
  • Skippy's Ice Cream
  • Elm Street Tacos
  • Anthony's 19th Hole
  • Oompa Loompyas
Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
loading...
  • Driftwood BBQ
  • Wrap N Roll
  • Muzzis Italian Ice
  • Baja Cali Taco Co
  • Baga Bowls On The Go
  • Calle Tropical
  • Yum Yum Shack
  • Phokouttahere
  • Barlow's Concessions
  • Exhale Café & Bake Shop
  • Silo Food Truck
  • Silo Fry Truck

Don't just come for the food, there is so much more to enjoy. There will be LIVE music playing during the day on the Chevy Court Stage. Plus there's an expanded artisan village inside the Science & Industry Building, Face Paint Lady in the KidZone.

Read More: CNY Pizzeria Closes after 40 Years, Growing Restaurant Takes Over

Cool off from all of the excitement with an ice cold beer or a fair favorite wine slushie. With so much to do during the day, you have to stay refreshed some how!

Credit - Syracuse Food Truck Association via Facebook
loading...

Tickets are only $10 for a day full of fun, drinks, and great food. What's even better is children 12 and under are completely FREE. Pre-sale tickets are only $5.

Learn more about the #SYRFoodTrucks Fall Fest by visiting their website or Facebook page.

From A To Z- 2023 New York State Fair Food Vendors

Here's a look at select food and drink vendors at the Great New York State Fair from A-Z. You can always get a complete list online here.

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining

Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on August 29th 2023, as we publish this article. 

Guns N' Roses at Saratoga Performing Arts Center 2023

Guns N' Roses returned to New York's Saratoga Performing Arts Center for the first time in over 3 decades. The show on Friday September 1, 2023 was the only amphitheater show scheduled on this tour. This is what it looked like.

10 Best Towns in in New York State for Fall 2023

We're just about at the fall season, which means festivals, pumpkins, fall foliage and more. Here are the 10 best towns for autumn in New York state.

3 Walking Trails To Explore In Central New York

If you want to be intentional about the location of your next walk, whether with friends or by yourself, Central New York has some beautiful trails for you to experience the beautiful scenery of our changing seasons. If you are looking for a new trail to explore, or just want to switch up your current paths, here are three spots you should consider for your next great walk:
Filed Under: syracuse food truck association, food truck fall festival, Utica News
Categories: Events, This And That, TSM
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR